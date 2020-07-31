The late member of Soundgarden, Chris Cornell, is having his legacy carry on in the best ways, through the talent of his daughter Toni covering Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’.

As Lollapalooza moves into livestream territory, unveiling their Lolla2020 festival, Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell debuts her beautiful rendition of Pearl Jam’s classic 1991 song ‘Black’.

Toni Cornell isn’t new to the music scene, having previously performed an acoustic version of ‘Hunger Strike’ by Temple Of The Dog directly from her late father’s home studio for LiveXLive’s global music festival livestream, Music Lives, back in April.

Prior to that, August 2017 saw Toni Cornell join with OneRepublic via Good Morning America to perform the famous Leonard Cohen tune ‘Hallelujah’ in celebration of both her father’s death, and the death of Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington.

Check out Toni Cornell covering Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’:

In related news, Chris Cornell’s other daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, launched a podcast in her dad’s memory, dealing entirely with mental health.

Titled Mind Wide Open, Lily announced the podcast on the third anniversary of her father’s death, and debuted the first episode on what would’ve been his 56th birthday.

“I created this interview series with the goal of helping to normalise and destigmatise conversations around mental health, and if it can make even one person feel seen and heard I will have accomplished my goal.

“There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing.”

The daughter of Chris Cornell states: “It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open.”

Check out the first episode of Mind Wide Open: