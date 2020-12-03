Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The 1966 Candy Apple Red Fender Jazzmaster guitar used by Chris Cornell on Soundgarden’s seminal 1994 record Superunknown is up for auction.

As album producer Michael Beinhorn notes, Cornell wielded the axe on album tracks ‘Fell’ and ‘Black Days.’ He also played a Gretsch Duo Jet and a double-cutaway Gretsch Silver Jet.

“It was one of the best-sounding Jazzmasters I’ve ever used in my life,” Beinhorn shared with Music Tech.

In addition to being used during the album’s recording, Cornell toured extensively with the Jazzmaster. Notably during the band’s MTV Live N’ Loud show in 1996.

Cornell gifted the guitar to longtime friend Chris Bond amid his divorce from Susan Silver in 2004. Bond has put it up for auction at Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

The guitar is estimated to fetch between USD$175,000 and USD$250,000 with bidding starting at $125,000. It will arrive in its original touring guitar case with a letter of provenance from Bond, an appraisal letter, and a Gotta Have Rock and Roll certificate of authenticity.

There are many other treasures set to be sold in the auction lot including a Yamaha acoustic guitar played and signed by Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, a 1954 Fender Stratocaster played by Eric Clapton, a signed Fender Telecaster used by Bruce Springsteen during the River tour, a 1967 Gibson ES-345 Guitar used and signed by Chuck Berry, and a 1966 Gibson Melody Maker Guitar used by Jimi Hendrix.

In other news, Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily Cornell Silver made her live performance debut earlier this week at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture 2020 Founders Award. An evening honouring fellow Seattle grunge contemporaries Alice In Chains.

Lily performed the titular track off Alice In Chain’s 2009 record Black Gives Way To Blue.

“So very honored and excited to be a part of this year’s Founders Awards honouring Alice In Chains and benefitting the Museum of Pop Culture,” Cornell Silver said of the evening. “These guys are, and always have been, my family, and I feel so lucky to be honoring them alongside so many amazing artists.”