Last week, Chris Cornell’s estate surprise-released a posthumous album of covers, No One Sings Like You Anymore. Now, Vicky Cornell has confirmed that all unreleased Chris Cornell material will eventually see the light of day.

Cornell recorded the record back in 2016, playing all the instruments on the album, with Stone Temple Pilots collaborator Brendan O’Brien on production duty.

The tracklist featured a bunch of cuts from artist’s that inspired Chris Cornell’s musical journey. With covers of songs like ‘Watching the Wheels’ by John Lennon, ‘Jump Into the Fire’ by Harry Nilsson, ‘Showdown’ by Electric Light Orchestra and ‘Get It While You Can’ by Howard Tate.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” Vicky Cornell, said in a statement announcing the album.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.

“All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

Vicky Cornell recently sat down with USA Today where she confirmed that more unreleased Chris Cornell music is on the horizon.

“All of Chris’s music, including Soundgarden, will see the light of day because there’s nothing in the world that lifts me most than sharing Chris’s gifts, having people speak his name, and having his music out there,” she shared.

“He’s alive that way and his legacy lives on. So it’s the most important thing to me, seeing how much people love him, miss him, respect him, and how much we want more of his music out there. So everything will be released.”

In the years since the death of Chris Cornell, the relationship between remaining Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron and Vicky Cornell has been tumultuous.

Whether or not we’d ever bear witness to unreleased Soundgarden recordings became a point of contention last year after Cornell filed legal papers against the band, claiming they were withholding hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from her family.