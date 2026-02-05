INXS’ darkly iconic “Devil Inside” has soundtracked an Amazon Alexa+ Super Bowl ad starring Chris Hemsworth.

In the new commercial debuting during Super Bowl LX on February 8th, Hemsworth teams up with wife Elsa Pataky in a hilarious pitch for Amazon’s Alexa+, the tech giant’s latest AI-powered voice assistant. But instead of rugged action sequences or Thor-style heroics, Hemsworth spends much of the ad convinced that Alexa+ is out to get him.

Soundtracked to a sync of the brooding 1987 classic from INXS, the spot opens with Hemsworth strolling into the house holding a giant snake like it’s no big deal. But the moment he hears Alexa+ chatting with Pataky, his imagination spirals into wild territory. Suddenly, he’s picturing the assistant sabotaging him at every turn – from a murderous garage door to a rogue bear waiting at the front door.

“There’s a self-deprecating quality to it, which lends itself to my sense of humour,” Hemsworth told People about taking on the role of an over-the-top version of himself. “I don’t mind being the joke in the scenario.”

Pataky, ever the calm foil to her husband’s escalating paranoia, keeps it grounded – and even lets Alexa+ book Hemsworth a cinnamon scrub massage to calm him down (yes, really). “Chris is an amazing storyteller, … and his stories are a little bit like that – over the top – so [this commercial] felt really similar in that way,” she told People.

Watch the ad below.

The pair use Amazon tech in real life – and the ad leans into that, showing how Alexa+ can do everything from meal planning to scheduling stuff around a busy family life with their three kids, India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan.

The commercial will air during the big game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in California on February 8th. For Australians, that will fall on the morning of Monday, February 9th. It will be broadcast on Channel 7 from 10:30am (AEDT).