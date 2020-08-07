The beef between Chris Jericho and Sebastian Bach remains firmly on the grill if the former wrestler’s recent comments about the former Skid Row singer are anything to go by.

In what’s become one of the stranger feuds of 2020, it all began kicked off when a fan pointed out that Chris Jericho was beginning to look like Sebastian Bach, which lead to the singer accusing Jericho of lip-syncing.

Jericho then challenged Bach to a “sing-off” with “no effects, no tuning, no bullshit” in response, saying, “Bas is a great singer…but I’m better.”

“I’ve never mimed anything ever! I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I’ve been a fan & a defender of u since day one…but don’t u ever question my rock abilities!”

Bach fired back: “You’re full of shit bro. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your fucking face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you fucking rock and roll. Check your texts set up The Sing-Off I am ready when you are”.

In a recent interview with Loudwire, when Jericho was based if there were anything he wanted to say about his beef with Bach, Jericho replied, “Yeah, I really don’t know if we’re friends anymore, but I wish nothing but the best for him, and that’s basically all I want to say.”

Bach, who has been vocal about disliking bands who use backing tracks, later tried to explain his comments about Chris Jericho, saying: “I’m not trying to beat anybody at anything. I’m actually trying to say hey Chris maybe you’re right maybe I’ll stop singing live and prance around while the tape is playing just like you do Chris. I’m tired of trying so hard it’s like beating my head against the wall.”

