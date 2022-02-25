Christina Aguilera has spoken about the release of her first Spanish record in 20 years, La Fuerza, revealing she “never stopped” singing in the language.

The album, which translates to “The Strength” in English, is reportedly the first chapter in a number of Spanish musical releases from the star.

“As an artist, you can’t stay stuck. [Trying new things] can be scary and I’m not as confident writing in Spanish as I am in English, but it’s so special to me,” Aguilera said.

“You’re never too old to learn something new.”

Christina revealed her mother was fluent in Spanish and her father was from Ecuador, and said that was why she wanted to sing in Spanish again.

She told Billboard’s Twitter Spaces: “I’ve always had it in me. I never stopped singing in Spanish.

“Whenever the opportunities came about where I was really passionate about a project, I’d go for it. I always say when you grow up with something, if it’s part of your household, my mom was fluent in Spanish, that’s how she met and connected with my dad, who’s from Ecuador. I heard the language so much. I always say, when it’s in you, it never leaves you.”

“Fans have waited for so long so I wanted to give them surprises throughout the year,” she said of releasing her Spanish project in chapters.

“The first chapter is La Fuerza and each body of work represents a different tone and different mood and a different release of the journey that I’m on as a woman.

“You start with the strength, and we’re going to be more tender and open up to be a bit more vulnerable with the material in the next chapter and then we’ll close on this healing note.

She added, “It was very personal to me. I wanted it to come from the heart.”

