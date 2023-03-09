Christine and the Queens has announced a new album, the elegantly-titled Paranoïa, Angels, True Love.

The acclaimed French singer-songwriter has today also shared ‘To be honest’, the first single from his forthcoming fourth album, the type of ethereal synth-pop track we’ve come to expect from Chris. ‘To be honest’ comes accompanied by a music video filmed on the English coast, which you can watch below.

Paranoïa, Angels, True Love was written, performed and produced by Christine and the Queens, and is set to be his most personal album yet. The album is absolutely packed, containing 20 tracks, with none other than Madonna guesting on several of them.

According to Chris, the album is the second part of an operatic gesture alongside 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. “Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space,” Chris explains.

“The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Before his new album drops in June, Christine and the Queens will make several festival appearances, including at Coachella in California, Primavera in Barcelona and Madrid, and Roskilde in Denmark. Chris has also recently been confirmed as the curator for Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank Centre.

Christine and the Queens’ ‘To be honest’ is out now. Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is out June 9th via Because Music & Virgin Music (pre-save/pre-order here).

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.