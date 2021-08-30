Earlier this year in June, Scottish synth-pop trio, CHVRCHES dropped a collaborative track with The Cure’s Robert Smith.

In a new interview with musicfeeds, CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry spoke on what it was like to collaborate with Smith.

And most interestingly, just how surprising the whole experience was for them. Mayberry shared in the interview that Smith was “super, super detailed and really technical.”

Mayberry began by explaining how the whole thing came together via emails and a Zoom call.

She said, “It was all on email until actually the song was out and we were talking about it. Then the first time we all met was just before a Zoom call with, I don’t know what it was, maybe Apple Music or something like that.”

“But the exchanges were surprising in that he is like super, super detailed and really technical, ” Mayberry continued. “I don’t know why, but I assumed he would just be like, ‘OK, here’s my stuff, do with it what you want and hope for the best.'”

Mayberry continued on to say that Smith continued to surprise in many ways. But they of course weren’t surprised to learn that he was “an absolutely lovely man”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“But he was really hands-on with every aspect of how the mix ended up being – and we loved that because that’s exactly how we are as musicians as well.”

Adding, “We loved that somebody with his stature and legendary status would actually give a shit about this sort of collaboration in the way that he did (laughs). So that was surprising. It wasn’t surprising that he was an absolutely lovely man. Very funny.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer and the Indie Observer.

Listen to ‘How Not To Drown’ by CHVRCHES: