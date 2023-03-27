Clarence Bekker Band is set to perform next week at Lazybones Lounge in Marrickville.

The gig will also feature Pat Powell and James Ryan.

The Clarence Bekker Band features Clarence Bekker, who rose to prominence in the ’90s. He became the youngest member of The Swinging Soul Machine as its lead vocalist and spent time as a member of the 08001 world music collective.

He went on to have a solo career inspired by legends of jazz, funk and dance music, such as James Brown, Billie Holiday, Prince and Whitney Houston.

His hits include “It’s a Loving Thing” and “Hold On (If You Believe in Love)”.

Promotions for the gig said Bekker would make even the most seasoned music fan feel like they were attending their first live music session ever.

“Some cats just need a couple of good chords, a charismatic voice and a story to tell in order to touch anyone’s heart in seconds,” they added. “True soul singers don’t need any gimmicks or additives to project their essence, and undoubtedly Clarence Bekker forms part of that hall of privilege.”

ARIA Award-winning Pat Powell will support the gig.

Powell is now the resident performer at Lazybones Lounge every Monday and will be joined by Bell Award-winning saxophonist and composer James Ryan and his band.

The gig will take place from 7:00pm on Monday, 3 April at the Lazybones Lounge in Marrickville.

Tickets and more information is available here.