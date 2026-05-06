Guitars once owned by Ace Frehley, Kirk Hammett, Johnny Cash, and more legends will go up for auction this month.

As per Rolling Stone, the auction house Julien’s will sell a whopping 650 items on May 29th-30th, as part of its Music Icons series. The items will also be on display at New York’s Hard Rock Café in the lead-up to the auction from May 13th.

Among the items up for auction is Cash’s 1954 Martin D18 guitar, which he played during his Grand Ole Opry debut in July 1956. Julien’s estimates the guitar will go for between $100,000 and $200,000.

There’s also Frehley’s 1975 Gibson Les Paul, which he played at every concert between 1976 and 1979. He also used it on the KISS album Love Gun. Julien’s expects it to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.

Also up for auction are other Frehley guitars: his 1997 Gibson Signature Les Paul Custom that he played at Super Bowl XXXIII, and his Light Show Sanchez Custom Gibson Les Paul Jr. that he used on KISS’ 1996 reunion tour.

Hammett’s 1993 ESP decorated with a glow-in-the-dark Ouija board design is expected to go for between $250,000 and $350,000. The Metallica legend used the guitar to record Metallica albums such as Death Magnetic. It includes the following handwritten note: “This was one of my main touring + recording guitars throughout the ’90s.”

Eddie Van Halen’s striped Charvel Art Series guitar, which he played at the band’s last performance with Sammy Hagar in 2004, is expected to sell for between $50,000 and $70,000.

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The 1966 Gibson Southern Jumbo Acoustic Guitar that Gary Busey played in The Buddy Holly Story (1978) is expected to fetch between $10,000 and $20,000.

Also up for auction this month are guitars once owned by the likes of Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Find out more about the upcoming Julien’s auction via the official website.