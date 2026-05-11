Kevin Parker has launched a psychedelic new promo film for the limited-edition Clear Orchid: Arctic, featuring cameos from Lewis Capaldi, Janelle Monáe, Fred Durst and more.

The short film, titled TeleVision, also features Joséphine de La Baume, and Josh Homme. It is celebrating the launch of the Clear Orchid: Arctic – a limited-edition transparent version of his breakthrough Orchid songwriting tool.

It was directed by New Zealand-born filmmaker Sam Kristofski, who is known for his nostalgic, psychedelic visual universe and collaborations with artists like Tame Impala, POND, and The Babe Rainbow.

It introduces Darlene LeClair, played by de La Baume, who is a self-proclaimed “musical medium”, claiming to channel the cosmos for creatively stuck musicians. LeClair presides over something between a public access psychic hotline and a late-night fever dream, complete with testimonials and a devoted following.

Poking fun at the gurus, retreats, and frameworks to “unlock” artistic destiny that are common to the creativity-industrial complex, the film’s punchline begins to shine through: no magical technology can replace the role of an artist, and the only one who can find what’s on your mind is you.

Check it out below.

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The Clear Orchid: Arctic will be available to purchase from 7pm (AEST) tonight (May 11th). There are just 3,000 available worldwide, making this an extremely limited edition drop. The drop also marks the full release of Pistil, Orchid’s companion VST plugin, now available on Mac and Windows. See here for details.

Conceived more than a decade ago by Parker, the Orchid has already left its mark on contemporary music, heard on tracks like Kid Cudi’s “Submarine” and Don Toliver’s “Call Back”, and used in songwriting sessions by artists including Monáe, Diplo, Fred Again, and Gracie Abrams.

With its intuitive chord-generating interface, three synth engines, and array of patterns, patches and FX, the Orchid takes care of complex chord maths so artists can feel out a song, wherever it may take them.

Late last year, Parker brought the Orchid to Australia for the very first time, with a pop-up shop in Sydney’s St Peters. Called the “Australian Flower Shop”, the pop-up was designed as an open environment where musicians, producers, and the simply curious could explore the instrument at their own pace.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ