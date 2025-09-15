CMAT has added another date to her upcoming Australian tour following overwhelming demand.

Melbournians will now have a second chance to catch the Irish star and her ‘Very Sexy CMAT Band’, with a new show added on January 28th, 2026.

The tour is supporting her third album, Euro-Country, which dropped last month. It features the massively viral hit “Take A Sexy Picture Of Me”, which has over 17 million streams, as well as the title track, and “When A Good Man Cries”. It received a glowing 4-star review from Rolling Stone.

“Euro-Country is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy,” she said of the LP.

The album followed 2023’s Crazymad, For Me, which propelled CMAT into wider attention and garnered numerous accolades, including a BRITs Best International Artist nod, and Best Album nominations for the Ivors, Mercury Prize, and Choice Music Prize.

On stage with her ‘Very Sexy CMAT Band’, fans will experience her impressive ability to combine contradictory themes and moods like wide-eye drama with deprecation, as well as the fusion of country and pop, with even more influences stretching across decades and genres.

Euro-Country marks another step in the unstoppable rise of CMAT, cementing her position as a generational songwriter. She has had a relentless touring schedule, cementing her reputation as one of the best live performers around. Other 2025 highlights have included Glastonbury, Green Man, Primavera, Pukkelpop, NOS Alive, and a UK run supporting Sam Fender.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Tickets go on sale at 11am, Monday, September 15th via Secret Sounds.

CMAT EURO-COUNTRY AUSTRALIAN TOUR – JANUARY 2026

Tuesday, January 20th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, January 24th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, January 25th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 27th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, January 28th (NEW SHOW)

Forum, Melbourne VIC