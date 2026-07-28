We know when CMC Rocks QLD 2027 is happening.

One of Australia’s biggest country music festivals will return to Willowbank Raceway from Wednesday, March 17th to Sunday, March 21st of next year.

CMC Rocks QLD is celebrating 20 years in 2027, making it an extra special edition of the festival.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off our 20th year celebrations in March,” says Festival Director Michael Chugg. “The legacy of CMC Rocks runs deep, as the festival continues to grow and blow even our minds.

“The sense of community and country spirit we experience each year is like nothing in this world, and we’re proud to be able to connect our community with the hottest local and international talent around.

“Bring on 2027! It will be a wonderful memorial and celebration of the late Rob Potts’ vision of country music and Australia.”

Festival Director Jeremy Dylan adds: “The journey of the last 20 years of CMC Rocks has been about making each year better than the last, a celebration of all the memories and moments that have built the incredible community around us and a promise to make some amazing new ones.

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“We’ve been hard at work cooking up a 20th anniversary edition of the festival that is truly unforgettable, and we can’t wait to share this weekend with you all next March.”

The full artist lineup will be announced later this year. We’ll bring you updates as we have them.

CMC Rocks QLD has earned rave reviews from Australian music publications.

“Our favourite weekend of the year,” gushed Ladies Love Country; “A 19-year legacy that continues to go from strength to strength,” highlighted CountryTown; “It’s messy, loud, emotional, chaotic, and unfiltered, but underneath all of that, it’s built on something simple and rare, a genuine connection,” wrote Scenestr.

Find out more about CMC Rocks QLD 2027 here.