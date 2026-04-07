Punters heading to the California desert can finally start meticulously planning their days out, as the Coachella 2026 set times have officially dropped for the first weekend.

The set times also came with a massive last-minute surprise: Jack White is playing.

In a move that’s becoming a bit of a bizarre Coachella tradition, the former headliner has been parachuted onto the bill not in a prime-time slot, but for a 45-minute performance in the Mojave Tent at the not-very-rock-god hour of 3 p.m. on Saturday. The last time White played the festival was 11 years ago when he was topping the bill. This follows similar surprise afternoon sets in previous years from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Weezer, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be back for weekend two.

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As well as headline sets from the likes of Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, the iconic festival will also feature sets from a stack of Aussie acts, including Ninajirachi, Ecca Vandals, and The Chats.

Coachella 2026 Weekend One Set Times

Friday

Slayyyter: 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 3:40 p.m.

Teddy Swims: 5:30 p.m.

CMAT: 6:15 p.m.

Dijon: 6:40 p.m.

Devo: 6:45 p.m.

The XX: 7:00 p.m.

Katseye: 8:00 p.m.

Turnstile: 8:05 p.m.

Moby: 8:10 p.m.

Sabrina Carpenter: 9:05 p.m.

Disclosure: 10:35 p.m.

Ethel Cain: 10:35 p.m.

Swae Lee: 10:50 p.m.

Blood Orange: 11:55 p.m.

Anyma: 12:00 a.m.

Sexyy Red: 12:05 a.m.

Saturday

Jack White: 3:00 p.m.

Addison Rae: 5:30 p.m.

Geese: 6:15 p.m.

Giveon: 7:00 p.m.

Sombr: 7:05 p.m.

Nine Inch Noize (Trent Reznor and Boys Noize collaboration): 8:00 p.m.

Labrinth: 8:30 p.m.

PinkPantheress: 8:55 p.m.

The Strokes: 9:00 p.m.

David Guetta: 9:00 p.m.

Interpol: 10:15 p.m.

David Byrne: 10:20 p.m.

Justin Bieber: 11:25 p.m.

Sunday