Australian acts are set to make their mark at Coachella next year, with homegrown talent joining the lineup alongside some of the world’s biggest names.

Scheduled for April 10-12th and 17-19th, Coachella 2026 will feature headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma, and Justin Bieber.

Rising duo Royel Otis, whose breakout year included sold-out international tours and a high position on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s countdown of the Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list for PRATTS & PAIN, are poised to bring their popular anthems, and covers, to the desert.

Meanwhile, electronic producer Ninajirachi will showcase her boundary-pushing soundscapes, continuing her rise as one of the country’s most innovative dance artists. She has also had a huge couple of years, selling out her first American shows, touring with MGNA Crrrta, having a track appear in Fortnite, and more.

Genre-bending powerhouse Ecca Vandal, long celebrated for her electrifying live shows and mashup of pynk, hip hop, and electronic influences, will no doubt deliver on the stage. Earlier this year, she supported iconic nu-metal band Limp Bizkit’s European tour. In Germany, Vandal was joined by the band’s frontman to perform her single, “CRUISING TO SELF SOOTHE”.

Pub-punk favourites The Chats are also due for the festival, sure to whip the crowd into chaos with their irreverent, high-energy hits like “Smoko” and “Pub Feed”, giving the world a taste of Aussie pub culture.

For Aussie fans, seeing this mix of homegrown talent represented at one of the world’s most iconic festivals is a proud moment. Each artist brings a distinct flavour of Australia’s diverse music scene, from gritty garage punk to glossy electro-pop, underscoring the country’s ever-growing impact on global stages.

Also among the massive lineup are XX, Disclosure, Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, Katseye, Devo, Sexyy Red, and Central Cee on Friday. While Saturday will feature the likes of the Strokes, Addison Rae, Sombr, David Byrne, and PinkPantheress while Bieber headlines.

Sunday with Karol G will cap with Young Thug, Kaskade, Laufey, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, and host of other major performers.