Cody Simpson’s girlfriend Marloes Stevens has spoken out after he posted about “tyranny and fearmongering” on the weekend.

The model shared an Instagram Story about ‘awareness’ on Tuesday, simply writing: “Any action done with awareness is meditation. Meditation means to be fully aware of our actions, thoughts, feelings and emotions.”

It’s not yet confirmed whether Stevens’ post was a response to Simpson’s earlier comments, or if it was unrelated.

It comes days after Simpson took aim at “tyrannical and fearmongering crap” in a lengthy post to his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“Don’t believe or buy into this tyrannical and fear-mongering crap. Stand up to oppression and authoritarianism. Life is not as chaotic as the news would like you to believe. Drama sells newspapers,” he said.

While he didn’t go into specific detail, it appears his post was related to Australian politics and the ongoing pandemic.

Simpson continued on to reveal he can “smell bullshit” due to his “heightened awareness.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

‘I really don’t consider myself a member of this strange, backwards society but due to the decades of this gradually established order, and these societal power structures and government systems now arranged and cemented, I have no choice but to abide by certain ridiculous laws and rules in order to remain a ‘free’ citizen and not get locked in prison or unable to make a living or pursue my goals for not ‘playing the game’,’ he said.

“Most of us with any heightened awareness can smell bullshit. All we want is some truth… As soon as things calm down, something new to be afraid of is introduced! A fearful public is a controllable public in my eyes,” he concluded.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out the full Instagram story by Cody Simpson’s girlfriend Marloes Stevens: