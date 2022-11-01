Cody Simpson returned to the stage to perform the National Anthem at the Melbourne Cup today, and shed some light on his future in music while on stage.

Though Simpson was once a popular mainstream singer, in recent years he has set his focus on professional swimming. In 2020 he qualified for the Olympic trials but missed out on a place in the Tokyo games by just over a second. This year, he came third in the 100m butterfly and earned a spot in the Dolphins’ team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

During Simpson’s time focussing on swimming he took a hiatus from music, but returned to release the music video of “Nice To Meet You”, and “Let Go” on YouTube and Spotify. Today, marked his return to stage – a return that fans will be pleased to hear could become permanent.

“Music’s still a massive part of my life and I train full time, but everybody needs something to help balance them out, and music for me is just that,” he said at the Cup.

“I still play guitar pretty much every single day to relax, and I certainly will be jumping around back to music once I’m done with the pool.”

Simpson was joined by the Melbourne Gospel Choir for the National Anthem, and the performance received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Australian swimmer and singer-songwriter, Cody Simpson, performs the Australian National Anthem. #CupWeekOn10 #MelbourneCup pic.twitter.com/xZoPFw1dQ5

— 10 Sport (@10SportAU) November 1, 2022

Check out some of the praises for Cody Simpson’s rendition of the Australian National Anthem that are lighting up Twitter at the moment:

Well Cody Simpson did a beautiful job of the national anthem 🥰 no theatrics, just beautiful singing. He was perfect #MelbourneCup — Parker Lewis (@lizbianess) November 1, 2022

Kudos @CodySimpson one of the best renditions of our anthem in a long time #melbournecup — samantha mc (@mordi1971) November 1, 2022

Now that was a very good rendition of the Australian National anthem by @CodySimpson 👏 #MelbourneCup — Potta Findikidis (@Potts40) November 1, 2022

Why was Cody Simpson’s Australian anthem the best I’ve ever heard — Sam Barson (@BarsonSamuel) November 1, 2022

Wow you sounded fantastic singing the National Anthem! Didn’t know you were that good! Brilliant! — km123 (@twisty8023) November 1, 2022

