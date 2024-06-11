When Cold Chisel announce a comeback tour, you know Aussies are going to be up for it.

The legendary rockers announced last month that they would be hitting the road for a special 50th anniversary later this year. The first 16 shows quickly sold out, but luckily Cold Chisel have listened to their fans’ demand.

Six new shows have been added to their 50th anniversary tour: two at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, additional dates in Brisbane and Sydney, and the first shows in Canberra and the Hunter Valley.

You can check out Cold Chisel’s 50th anniversary tour dates, including all six new shows, below.

Tickets to the new shows will be released exclusively for pre-sale to members of the Cold Chisel, Face to Face Touring and ticketing company mailing lists on Monday, June 17th at 1pm AEST. Final tickets will then be released to the general public on Tuesday, June 18th at 1pm AEST.

“We were completely blown away by the response last week,” says Jimmy Barnes. “The demand for tickets was bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”

“Unfortunately we can’t do gigs everywhere, so we’ve tried to get to the places where the outcry was loudest,” adds Ian Moss. “The reaction of our fans has really fired us up – we can’t wait to play for everyone.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Cold Chisel 50th Anniversary Tour

Ticket information available via coldchisel.com

Saturday, October 5th (SOLD OUT)

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 8th (SOLD OUT)

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 11th (SOLD OUT)

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 12th (SOLD OUT)

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Seas & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 15th (SOLD OUT)

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Special guests: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 19th (SOLD OUT)

Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, October 20th (SOLD OUT)

Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 25th (SOLD OUT)

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 26th (SOLD OUT)

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, October 30th (NEW SHOW)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 2nd (SOLD OUT)

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, November 3rd (SOLD OUT)

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 6th (SOLD OUT)

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 9th (SOLD OUT)

Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, November 10th (SOLD OUT)

Mornington Racecourse, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 13th (SOLD OUT)

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy, TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 16th (SOLD OUT)

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Special guest: The Cruel Sea

Sunday, November 17th

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide, SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & The Superjesus

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, November 22nd (NEW SHOW)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 23rd (NEW SHOW)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, November 28th (NEW SHOW)

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 30th (NEW SHOW)

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, December 4th (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews