Cold Chisel have released a new single, “You’ve Got to Move”.

Released today, the track is a taste of the legendary rock band’s upcoming 50 Years – The Best Of album, which is set to drop on Friday, August 16th.

“You’ve Got to Move” was recorded when Cold Chisel recorded their #1 album Blood Moon.

“We recorded the song back in 2019 and decided to keep it aside for something special,” says Ian Moss. “Celebrating 50 years is pretty damn special, so now is the perfect time to release it. Kevin Shirley mixed the song in January this year and we knew we had it nailed.”

“You’ve Got to Move” is quintessential Cold Chisel, Moss and Jimmy Barnes swapping verses throughout, while the track was penned by the band’s primary songwriter Don Walker.

Listen to “You’ve Got to Move” below. An accompanying music video, filmed at 301 Studios by the band’s longtime director Robert Hambling, is set to be released this Friday, July 26th.

50 Years – The Best Of will cover all albums and phases of Cold Chisel’s lengthy and distinguished career, and coincides with their special 50th anniversary tour.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The forthcoming album is a 25-song double-vinyl and double-CD set, and includes all of the band’s classic hits. The vinyl will be available in three distinct formats – Gold, Unique Picture Disc, and Standard Black – and can be pre-ordered here.

Cold Chisel recently sat down with Rolling Stone AU/NZ Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid to reflect on what makes a great song and the stories behind their best hits in the latest episode of ‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’, sponsored by Shure.

And according to Walker, the key is having fun. “I’ll only be working on a song if I’m really enjoying it. That’s the whole point,” he told Reid in the episode.

“If you get me in the three weeks after I finished a song [and] I think it’s great, I could say then ‘that is a good song.’ But if you ask me about the same song six months later, I’d say, ‘Well, I don’t know, it’s a bit of a dog.'”

Barnes, meanwhile, insisted the best songs are ones that connect personally with the audience. “A good song is a song that, while I’m singing it, it feels like it’s my experience, I could connect to it. I think this is the same whether it’s Van Morrison or Metallica or whatever,” he said.

Cold Chisel’s “You’ve Got to Move” is out now.