The executive who went viral at a Coldplay concert earlier this year has broken her silence.

Kristin Cabot, whose liaison with her boss at a Coldplay show made headlines around the world and cost the pair their jobs, has revealed how she’s dealing with the fallout in a New York Times profile.

“I was so embarrassed and so horrified,” she said. “I’m the head of H.R. and he’s the C.E.O. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad.”

Cabot explained that the fallout became much worse after public shaming led to doxxing, which in turn led to calls and death threats.

She insisted in the profile piece that wasn’t in a relationship with her boss, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, before the Coldplay concert too place, and that the first time they kissed was during the gig.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” she said. “And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay. I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them.”

She revealed her side of the story, telling the publication that she started at Astronomer in November 2024 and bonded with her boss over their shared separations from their spouses. Feeling a spark, she invited Byron to the Coldplay concert with her friends.

“I was like: ‘I got this. I can have a crush. I can handle it,’” she told the Times. On the way there, she learned her husband, also called Andrew, would be in the crowd, but she carried on anyway, pulling Byrons arms around her for a kiss right as the camera zoned in on the pair.

When they very visibly recoiled, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

“We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, ‘What just happened?’” Cabot recalled, adding that their first impulse was to tell Astronomer’s board of directors what happened. After she received a TikTok at 4am showing her kiss, she drove to Boston the next day to see her husband and tell her kids what happened.

Byron resigned from the company a few days later, while Cabot decided to resign instead of keep her job.