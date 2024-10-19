Coldplay are giving a lucky signed or unsigned artist the chance to collab on stage with them during their huge upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand.

The band have launched a contest inviting aspiring artists to submit their video doing their own verse in their song “We Pray” – the second track lifted from their new album Moon Music, which came out earlier this month.

They’re looking for artists to record their own verse of the track – specifically to the “We Pray (Be Our Guest)” version of the song – and upload it via either YouTube, TikTok or Instagram. The gap where you can do your own verse in the track runs from 1:38-2:06.

Once you’ve filmed your verse, you need to go to this site, include the link, and fill out the form with a few more questions. The band have also asked for you to give them a link of you doing another live performance (of any song) in a venue setting.

The comp is only open to residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and New Zealand – as Coldplay’s tour is only visiting Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

If you’re keen, you’d better jump to it, as entries close on Sunday night (in less than 36 hours) at 11.59pm AEST. You can find the full terms and conditions and more info at weprayaunz.coldplay.com

Coldplay’s sold-out Music Of The Spheres tour will arrive in Australia at the end of the month. They’ll do four shows at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, then another four at Accor Stadium in Sydney, before heading to New Zealand for three shows at Eden Park in Auckland.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

If you’re the lucky artist chosen, you’ll be in good company with the support acts which include Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr and Shone.

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres 2024 Australian Tour

For more information head to coldplay.com/tour

October 30th, October 31st, November 2nd, November 3rd

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

November 6th, November 7th, November 9th, November 10th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

November 13th, November 15th, November 16th

Eden Park, Auckland, NZ