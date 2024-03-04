Conan Gray has announced the details of his 2024 ‘Found Heaven’ global tour, starting Down Under.

The pop sensation will be performing three shows nationwide before heading to North America and Europe.

The tour will kick off at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on July 11th, followed by a show at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on July 13th. He will then head to the ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney on July 17th before wrapping up at the Spin Off Festival in Adelaide on July 19th.

Presale tickets will be available from 9 am local time on Thursday, March 7th, with tickets on sale to the general public from 9 am local time on Friday, March 8th.

Gray’s upcoming tour is in support of his third album, Found Heaven, set to be released on Friday, April 5th through Republic Records.

The album’s production dream team includes heavy hitters like Max Martin (The Weeknd, Adele, Ariana Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Pink), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers).

Found Heaven includes the new single “Lonely Dancers”, along with previously released tracks like “Killing Me”, “Winner”, and “Never Ending Song”. These singles alone have garnered nearly 130 million global streams.

The Texas-raised singer-songwriter has graced our shores twice before, with his last trip in November 2022 to promote his massive second album, Superache, which made it into Australia’s top 10 charts.

From humble beginnings sharing original demos on YouTube at the tender age of 15, Gray’s career trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. Gray’s debut album Kid Krow (2020) reached #5 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut of the year.

CONAN GRAY – FOUND HEAVEN ON TOUR

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Presale available from 9am local Thursday, March 7th

Tickets on sale to the general public from 9am local Friday, March 8th

Thursday, July 11th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, July 13th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday, July 17th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Friday, July 19th

Spin Off Festival, Adelaide