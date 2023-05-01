Confidence Man and Daniel Avery have intoxicatingly combined on the collaborative new single, “On & On (Again)”.

The Aussie electropop breakouts and the acclaimed UK producer are both on great form on the track, which expertly captures the euphoria of the club dancefloor, recalling those hedonistic nights when you don’t want the sun to come up; Confidence Man’s relatable songwriting with Avery’s rave energy is a winning combination.

“Dan knows what’s good,” Confidence Man say. “And conman does too. It’s a match made in sexy rave heaven. A naughty international subgenre mashup. Yin and Yang in parachute pants. And we did it all for you. Open up and let us in.”

Avery, meanwhile, is just as thrilled about the collaboration. “Ain’t nobody realer than Conman,” he says. “The best collaborations always feel like you’re flying. We’re high above the clouds with this one.”

Avery and Confidence Man aren’t strangers to each other, with the producer remixing the latter’s 2022 track “Feels Like A Different Thing”, which featured on last year’s remix album Re-Tilt. They finally met in person at Glastonbury 2022, and headed into the studio to work together afterwards.

Re-Tilt featured several remixes of tracks from Confidence Man’s second studio album Tilt, which reached number seven on the ARIA Albums Chart, earned the band a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Release at the ARIA Awards, and also cemented their growing global reputation as party-starters of the highest order. Alongside Avery, Tame Impala and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs were some of the artists to rework Confidence Man tracks on Re-Tilt.

Confidence Man have been back in their home country performing at Groovin the Moo, where “On & On (Again)” went down a storm with festivalgoers. The festival favourites have also recently impressed at the likes of Glastonbury and Primavera Sound.

Confidence Man and Daniel Avery’s “On & On (Again)” is out now via I OH YOU.