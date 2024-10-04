Booming Brisbane indie pop group Confidence Man have dropped a double single in the lead-up to their highly-anticipated album release and Australian tour later this month.

The first single, “Control”, has been described as a “bouncy to the point slice of aerobic acid-house” and a standout on their forthcoming album 3AM (La La La) which is set for release on Friday, October 18th.

You can watch the visualier video for it below:

The second single, “Real Move Touch” is more of a “ruffneck pumper” and features guest vocals English reggae MC Sweetie Irie, who has previous collaborated with Gorillaz.

Speaking about the collab, frontman Janet Planet said: “I remember him coming into our tiny little studio and then he’s like, ‘do you mind if I blaze up in here?’

“And we said, ‘Hell yeah!’ And he was like, ‘Great, I was just checking you guys were real rock stars’”.

The band recently earned 3 ARIA award nominations, which included ‘Best Music Video’ and ‘Best Electronic/Dance Release’ for their hit “I Can’t Lose You”.

Confidence Man are also nominated for Best Live Act at the ARIAs, a fitting nod following their rave-reviewed performance at the famous Glastonbury Festival in the UK earlier this year – where they were described as “the greatest live act in the world (probably) at Glastonbury 2024”. The awards will be held at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, November 20.

Confidence Man are celebrating the release of their album with a national tour later this month – and are working with Madonna’s lighting and production designer Rob Sinclair on their set design.

The tour will visit Fremantle, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Torquay and Melbourne, before the band head to the UK for a string of shows – you can get your tickets to the shows at the band’s website. Confidence Man will also be returning to Australia for festival performances around New Year’s Eve at Beyond the Valley, Lost Paradise and Wildlands.

Confidence Man’s “Control/Real Move Touch” is out now.