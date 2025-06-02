Canadian singer-songwriter Connor Price will make his debut in Australia this October with ‘Spin the Globe Tour: Part One’.

The “Trendsetter” hitmaker will hit the East Coast, performing at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Friday, October 24th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, October 28th, and wrapping up at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday, October 29th. Tickets and tour info at frontiertouring.com/connorprice.

“I’ve spent years connecting with fans online. Now I finally get to meet them in person and perform these songs live, starting with the countries that helped build this movement from the start,” says Price.

The tour shares its name with Price’s breakthrough 2022 series-turned-EP, Spin the Globe, where he’d literally spin a globe and collaborate with an artist from whichever country it landed on. He followed it up with viral singles including “Trendsetter”, “UP!”, “Spinnin”, and “Violet”, earning over 2 billion streams worldwide.

‘Spin the Globe Tour: Part One’ marks Price’s first-ever headline world tour, with shows locked in across the UK, Europe, and now Australia. He’ll be celebrating the release of his debut album, due out later this year.

“Price brought the relatable persona and viral content to the stage. He not only incorporated his skits at shows, but filmed new ones with the whole audience playing along,” Billboard Canada reported.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Joining him on the road is longtime collaborator and fellow indie artist GRAHAM. Known for songs like “Call My Name”, “Cheap Cologne”, and “HOV”, the producer-turned-performer has built a loyal following with his high-energy sets.

Price also has plans to film new Spin the Globe episodes while in Australia and collaborate with local talent.

Connor Price 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

Pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday June 4th at 10am local time via frontiertouring.com/connorprice

General tickets on sale Friday June 6th at 10am local time

Friday, October 24th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

moshtix.com.au

Tuesday, October 28th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, October 29th

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au