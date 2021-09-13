MMA fighter Conor McGregor and rapper-turned-punk-cosplayer Machine Gun Kelly reportedly got into a spat on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet earlier today.

It’s all very he-said-she-said, but as People report: McGregor, who is attending the ceremony as a presenter, asked to take a photo with Kelly, a request that was denied by the musician’s team. The situation escalated, and MGK allegedly pushed McGregor away, causing him to stumble and spill his drink.

McGregor allegedly went on to throw his drink at Kelly and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. Respective security teams broke up the scuffle before things got too heated.

“Conor went in on it a little bit,” a source told People. There are tidbits of footage capturing the incident floating around social media, on which appears to show McGregor lunge towards Kelly and shout as security held him back. Other photos show the two men standing face-to-face with each other.

ALLORA IL TRASH ESISTE ANCHE IN AMERICA #VMAs pic.twitter.com/TmznWpulGE — alisia (@g0ddessmez) September 13, 2021

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoN9qa9guU — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly wouldn’t talk about his scuffle with UFC Champ Conor McGregor before the #VMAs. https://t.co/UB8wjdnhBs pic.twitter.com/ZJbaRYJJD5 — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor just went at it at the VMA’s. pic.twitter.com/jKVnWO2nzv — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) September 13, 2021



The altercation comes two months after McGregor was required to undergo surgery after injuring his leg duiring a UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier in July.