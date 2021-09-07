Machine Gun Kelly has denied allegations that he shoved a parking lot attendant on the set of his forthcoming film, Good Mourning With a U.

As TMZ report, the 31-year-old rapper has been named in a police report that details an altercation in which Machine Gun Kelly allegedly pushed a parking lot attendant in the chest over a delay in retrieving his car.

The report notes that the unidentified attendant waited a week before contacting the police about the alleged incident.

Machine Gun Kelly’s team has vehemently denied the claims. According to sources on the set, Machine Gun Kelly walked on to the shoot “barking” at a crew member to get out of the lot. Machine Gun Kelly then allegedly turned his attention on the parking attendant on set, demanding that he leave but making no physical contact with him.

“The accuser came on to the location of a film, harassing and becoming physical with a producer and members of the crew,” a source told the New York Post. “He was asked to leave the set, and this report is frivolous as evidenced by a lack of witnesses and any physical evidence.”

Good Mourning with a U is the directorial debut from Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun. The film, also co-written by the pair, is set to star MGK, his partner Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Becky G, Zach Villa, Mod Sun, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson, and Pete Davidson.

“We’re just happy to be bringing our vision to life,” Mod Sun and MGK told Deadline. “We’re humbled by the trust we have from our cast members and crew.”

Though this is Machine Gun Kelly’s directorial debut, he’s been a mainstay in acting since his debut appearance in Beyond the Lights back in 2014. Notably, MGK delivered a very respectable performance as Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe documentary The Dirt.