The music world has been left reeling following the shock news that Coolio – best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – has died aged just 59.

As per TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. He was reportedly visiting a friend in the city when he passed away.

According to Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez Posey, the rapper went to his friend’s bathroom but didn’t return for a considerable while. After the friend repeatedly called out to him, they eventually went into the bathroom and found Coolio on the floor.

TMZ were told that EMTs were called, but Coolio was pronounced dead on the scene at around 4pm PST.

While an official cause of death is yet to be released following toxicology tests and an autopsy, Posey revealed that the paramedics believe Coolio went into cardiac arrest, which they suspect is his cause of death.

The publication added that “no drugs or drug paraphernalia” were found at the scene.

Meanwhile, a rep for the star has since told US Weekly that they were “saddened” by hip hop star’s sudden death.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” they told the publication.

“He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

It follows an outpouring of tributes for the rap icon, with actor Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, which Coolio recorded ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ for revealing she was “heartbroken” to hear the sad news.

Writing on an Instagram post, Pfeiffer said: Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short”.

She added: “30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song,” she wrote. “Sending love and light to his family.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ by Coolio below: