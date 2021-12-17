Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has dubbed Alice in Chains as “one of the greatest rock bands” ever in a recent Q&A.

After a fan asked Taylor which of “the big four” Seattle grunge bands he enjoyed most – that’s Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam – the singer was quick to heap praise upon Alice in Chains, particularly their late singer, Layne Staley.

“Alice in Chains, to me, is one of the greatest rock bands that ever was,” Taylor declared during a theatre appearance in Columbus, Ohio on Monday.

“And I don’t just mean that from a grunge standpoint or metal or anything like that. They revolutionised so much musically and they inspired me to change the way I write music.”

Calling him “one of the greatest fucking singers that ever lived,” Taylor added, “Now, that is not a reflection of the demons that he had to fight, obviously, and that’s everything to do with his talent.

“He just made it look so fucking easy, and he could sing anything, he could write anything, and the shit that he was writing about was killing him, and yet we loved it. To me, that was the greatest baring of the soul that I ever listened to.”

Taylor continued, “But the great thing is that we can listen to their music and it can help us get past our own pain.

“And there’s probably not a day that goes by that I don’t listen to Alice in Chains. It’s still just that good. And the fact that I know those guys now is just icing on the cake. It’s rad to be able to hang out with your favourite band.”

Layne Staley died tragically died back on April 5, 2002, after a drug overdose following years of struggling with addiction.

Following his death, Alice in Chains later reformed with singer William DuVall before releasing their album Black Gives Way to Blue.

Check out Corey Taylor discussing Alice in Chains: