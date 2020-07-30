Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has spoken about recording his debut solo album CMFT in a new interview.

Speaking to Kerrang! about the making of CMFT, Taylor says it’s “probably the most enjoyable album I’ve done since the first Slipknot album”. Taylor is the cover star of the magazine’s first digital cover issue.

Taylor teased the album’s release yesterday (July 29th). He then released the video for new track ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’. The song features Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

Also during the Kerrang! interview, Taylor said that was initially going to release the album in 2021. But then the coronavirus pandemic brought Slipknot’s touring plans to a grinding halt.

So, he assembled a band instead. Guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, Jason Christopher (bass) and Dustin Robert (drums). They joined producer Jay Ruston to record CMFT at Kevin Churko’s Hideout studio in Las Vegas.

“I love what I’ve done in the past, I love the projects that I’ve been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I’ve done since the first Slipknot album,” Taylor told Kerrang!. “There was such a sense of, ‘We’re doing it together.’ I hadn’t felt anything like that for a really long time, man.

“People grow apart, relationships become fractious… people stop liking each other sometimes, in certain bands, you know? But with this, it was totally different, because we were all friends before that. We just happened to all play together, and then we formed a band around that friendship, and it all really galvanised it.

Taylor concluded: “This has definitely made me appreciate making music again, let’s put it that way.”

During an appearance on the Knotfest podcast back in June, Taylor revealed that his debut record is “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written”.

“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” Taylor said. “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.”

CMFT is out October 2nd via Roadrunner Records.

Check out ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ by Corey Taylor: