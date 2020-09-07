Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has shared a cover of Elvis Costello’s 1978 hit, ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?’.

The rocker performed the cover during his appearance at SiriusXM’s virtual Octane Home Invasion Festival.

“I’ve been threatening to do a cover of this for a very, very long time and figured what better time to do it than right now on the spot for all the SiriusXM people,” the singer prefaced his performance with.

Check out Corey Taylor covering ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?’:

Next month, Taylor will unleash his debut solo album CMFT. Taylor has given his loyal devotees a taste of what to expect with singles ‘Hwy 666’, ‘Black Eyes Blue’ and ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’.

Taylor has described CMFT as “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written”.

“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” Taylor shared with Knotfest. “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.”

He continued, “I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos — huge solos. It’s incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it. And it’s really good — it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

The musician recently dropped by Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s Electric Theater podcast to delve into the mindset behind releasing a solo album.

“It was weird – it was like I was trying to fill in an empty space in that artistic spot in my heart, and I knew that, obviously, there was no way it was gonna fit with Slipknot because it’s just such a different entity,” he shared.

“There’s no reason for me to start another band. At this point, it’s gonna be the Corey Taylor show regardless, so I might as well just kind of take the helm and embrace it.

“It was really as simple as that. It really wasn’t because I necessarily needed to be out front more ’cause I’m out front anyway – with both bands. I’ve got that more. I’ve done the work, just as much as anybody else, and I was fine with it.”