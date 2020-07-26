Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor will drop the first track from his forthcoming solo album in just a few short days time.

He previously declared that the album, which was recorded with Jason Christopher (drums), Zach Throne (guitar) and Christian Martucci of Stone Sour also on guitar, is “one of the best things I’ve ever written“.

Taylor confirmed that new music from the record will drop on July 29.

“Are You Ready? New Music July 29 #CMFT,” he wrote.

Are You Ready?

New Music July 29#CMFT pic.twitter.com/MPWwZSnx4f — Corey Taylor (@CoreyTaylorRock) July 24, 2020

In a recent chat with Knotfest, Taylor spoke in-depth about what fans can expect from the project, saying it’s “everything I wanted it to be.”

He continued; “It was something I was planning to do anyway next year when I got off the road with Slipknot, and, obviously, best-laid plans [were] just done and done [due to the pandemic].

“But I figured if this was the time to do it, why not try and do it. Me and my band quarantined.

Speaking about the music itself, Taylor revealed “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.

“I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos – huge solos. It’s incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it.”

The album will feature 13 original tracks plus 12 covers.

“All I know is that we did an insane amount of work in two and a half weeks – something that we thought was gonna take two months – and we destroyed it,” said Taylor

“We were doing a song a day. And we got done, and we were, like, ‘Eh, okay. What are we gonna do now?’ Everything has come together so quickly that it’s crazy.”

