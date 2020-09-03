Corey Taylor: ‘We’ve forgotten how to have a conversation’

Corey Taylor still has no regrets after stepping away from social media last year, saying he believes that people are far too invested in what’s happening online that we’ve now “forgotten to have a conversation” with one another.

Speaking in a new interview with Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR, the Slipknot frontman explained his decision to stay off social media, detailing the negative behaviour it tends to bring about.

“I think it’s one of the reasons why nobody talks to each other anymore — because they’re so used to just exploding with no chance for a rebuttal that we’ve forgotten how to have a conversation,” Taylor said.

“I’m gonna call it right now,” he added. “There will soon be classes in college that teach people how to have conversations again. You watch. I’m telling you. It’s that type of retrograde destruction of the way we communicate that is forcing people into these places where they feel like they have no room but what they believe and they’re constantly just doing this [presses fists against each other].”

He explained, “In the past, we could have differences of opinion, but depending on what your mindset, your mentality, just who you were as a person, that would kind of create how you were in a conversation. You could have a conversation and a difference of opinion, and people wouldn’t pile on you, people wouldn’t troll on you, people wouldn’t get violent, people wouldn’t get just destructive.”

“And that, to me, I think that’s the thing that social media has killed. For something called social media, it’s not really social, is it? It’s a dumpster fire.”

Taylor added that he hasn’t felt the need to rejoin social media, even amid the ongoing pandemic.

“If anything, it’s reinforced me staying off of it,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t even have the passwords anymore. I have somebody who I use to run my sites. Every once in awhile, I’ll tell them something to post on there. But the interaction is such garbage on there.”