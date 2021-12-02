ICYMI, Perth is rapidly earning its stripes as one of the cultural hubs of the country when it comes to the arts. Need more proof? Just take a look at the state’s latest exports: indie pop quartet COTERIE.

The boys hail from the sunny city of Perth, something that shines through in their bubbly, catchy and infectious tunes. Their latest perky offering ‘Cool It Down’ is certainly no exception.

The lyrics “I’ve been living on the coastline for most of my life, you know that I’m not going nowhere,” roll off lead singer Tyler’s tongue sounding nothing short of euphonious.

Their West Coast pride is only reinforced by their music video that was filmed, directed and edited by Sarah Haleem: it shows snippets of an iridescent sunset sparkling behind some wild waves that West Aus is famous for.

“The concept of this entire video was to give people a glimpse into our lives. Where we live, the culture, the things we love! You’ll see the waters of West Coast Drive [a main coastal road in WA], the moments from our shows on tour and the shots of us writing, driving and chilling,” Tyler shares.

While COTERIE’s new single ‘Cool It Down’ is one of those songs that you fall in love with after a single listen, their previous work is just as catchy. ‘Good Morning’ was warmly recieved, and has gotten a lot of radio air time, being featured on triple j, triple j Unearthed, Double J, ABC Radio Australia and more.

To celebrate the recent release of ‘Cool It Down’, we had a chat with COTERIE as part of our Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

COTERIE – it’s defined as “an exclusive circle of people with a common purpose”. This kind of fell into our laps while surfing the net / world looking around, and it felt pretty spot on, to be honest. We’re 4 lads / brothers out of Perth who have been playing music together since young, so COTERIE was right on the money.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Our nan is the one at the jams that always has the high harmony, right on! Music is in her blood, so we know we’re doing something right if she loves our tunes.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

We recently released ‘Good Morning’ – It’s all about smiling through the hell show.

Wake up every day, take a 7am sip of a jungle juice cocktail and embrace the sun. The key for us is to surround ourselves with good people that give you a social high and keep close to whanau who help you get through life. ‘Bless My Soul’ was one we dropped earlier this year – simply, a banger at our shows (self-proclaimed ha-ha). The pre-chorus goes, “are we happy here”, which emphasises the bones of the lyrics. In my experience, feeling free and happy is found when your mind and soul is quenched. Sometimes this world can throw things at us that pretend to bring us happiness, which looks different for all of us. Still, the metaphoric chorus just stands to encourage us all to question whether what we’re chasing is really bringing us happiness or not.

What do you love about your hometown?

Growing up in Perth, there’s not much to dislike here. We lived no further than 5 minutes from the coast for good reason – surf, sun and sick times! Perth has a good easy-going nature, midday on any given weekday and the beach is packed. Long summers, short winters. All the goods.

Career highlight so far?

Two things: our first sold out headline show, and our recent headline WA tour. Back in May, we dropped our single Bless My Soul and had so much support and love from our fans around it. The sold out iconic Freo Social show was a huge highlight for us. And getting to do a 5-date tour in 2021 is unheard of. We set off around WA playing our music on tour to the frothiest fans. Stoked.

Fave non-music hobby?

You can catch us with a beer or a rugby ball in hand most weeks/days.

What’s on your dream rider?

There are only a few essentials for a beauty rider. Starts off with crucial aromatics, the type of incense that puts you back in Canggu followed by dark roasted coffee beans. Almond milk every time. If there’s a space for guitars and pianos around the room, then we’ve hit the river. The family crash the green room often so it’s always a jam on the cards. Lastly, nothing gets the blood flowing quicker than a jalapeño popper washed down with a shot of tequila and closed by a sweetened slice of lemon! That’ll have ya sprinting on stage ready for the show of your life!

Dream music collaboration?

We were pretty lucky to link up with boys from Six60 recently, legends from back home and hopefully a collab around the corner 🤷🏽‍♂️😉

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Happy and healthy. If we got to make music for the next 10 years and onwards, I’m set. It’s a dream, man and I’d be stoked if in 10 years that dream was close to a reality.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Eeshh, our gigs are karaoke lol. 90minutes of COTERIE karaoke haha. But also, Take Me Home – John Denver usually goes off 😂

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

This is it here, whatever you do, give it 100%! Couldn’t be more important, whether that’s in the mundane daily tasks or the big career achievement. Whether that’s a hang with friends or family dinner, give it everything.

