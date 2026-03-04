Massachusetts-based independent label Counter Intuitive Records has expanded its rosters into Australia, officially partnering with Melbourne’s Civilians.

Counter Intuitive has become one of the most respected independent labels in the US. “From scrappy emo and left-of-centre indie rock to punchy pop-leaning releases, the label’s catalogue reflects a commitment to quality and authenticity,” a press release states.

Stu Harvey of Civilians says the collaboration felt like a natural fit from the outset: “Counter Intuitive is one of the most exciting independent labels in the US right now. They’ve built a genuine community around their artists, and the roster speaks for itself: Mom Jeans, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Origami Angel, Oso Oso, Macseal and more.

“After a number of conversations with Jake at Counter Intuitive, it became clear we see the same potential in these artists and share a view on where the label is heading, and how we can help grow their artists and the label in Australia. We’re proud to partner with Counter Intuitive locally, making their music more accessible and getting behind the next wave of releases, starting with the new Prince Daddy album. It makes real sense for Civilians.”

Jake Sulzer of Counter Intuitive Records adds: “Civilians is a best-case scenario for us as a partner in Australia. A huge part of what we’ve always strived for as a label is to help our artists expand into every possible territory to be able to connect with as many fans as possible. Seeing the infrastructure Stu, Leigh and the team at Civilians have built to help labels and artists reach their fanbases in Australia is inspiring and I can’t wait to get deeper into our working relationship to start bringing more of our music to the fans down there.”

The new partnership kicks off with Albany, NY punk rock band Prince Daddy & the Hyena and the announcement of their fourth full-length album, Hotwire Trip Switch, out Friday, April 17th via Counter Intuitive Records/Civilians.

The album finds the band reuniting with producer Joe Reinhardt (Joyce Manor, Modern Baseball), channelling their “proprietary blend of chaos into their most addictive collection yet.”

Listen to lead single “Big-Box Store Heart”, out today, above.