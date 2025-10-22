Counting Crows are heading back to Australia and New Zealand — and fans in the former country seem to be particularly excited.

Announced today, the evergreen US rock band have added a second date at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre after the first show quickly sold out. They’ll now play at the iconic Inner Sydney venue on back-to-back nights across Sunday, March 29th and Monday, March 30th.

Those shows are in addition to previously announced dates in Auckland, Adelaide, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 23rd at 10am local time.

Counting Crows are heading back to Australia and New Zealand early next year for ‘The Complete Sweets!’ tour, marking more than three decades of the band’s soulful, storytelling brand of rock.

Counting Crows first rose to prominence in 1993 with multi-platinum breakout album August and Everything After. Since then, the band have released seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide in the process.

They’ve also earned a major reputation as one of the world’s best live touring rock bands, boding well for Aussie and Kiwi fans thinking of attending their upcoming tour.

Away from the album front, Counting Crows famously recorded “Accidentally in Love” for hit animated film Shrek 2, with the song earning them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Oscars, in addition to a Golden Globe nomination (Best Original Song) and a Grammy nomination (Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media).

In 2021, Counting Crows ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists 25th-anniversary chart.

More tour info at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

Counting Crows 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Monday, March 23rd

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Friday, March 27th

Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 29th (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, March 30th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 1st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC