Courtney Barnett has covered Chastity Belt for a new special split 7″ single series.

Barnett’s take on the Washington indie rock outfit’s 2017 single “Different Now” appears on an upcoming 7″ alongside Kurt Vile’s cover of another Chastity Belt song, “This Time of Night”. You can listen to Barnett’s cover below.

Both the vinyl and digital version of the 7″ will arrive on October 27th via Suicide Squeeze. The upcoming 7″ will be offered to fans as a special vinyl pressing, with only 1,500 copies of the vinyl available (1,000 on blue wax, 250 on pink, and 250 on standard black).

Barnett shared her love of the US band in a press statement. “This song is so special to me,” the Melbourne singer-songwriter said. “I remember when the album came out and I listened to “Different Now” over and over, I thought they were singing directly to me.

“It’s a perfect piece of songwriting. I showed it to Kurt and he would always sing it to me on tour. I love Chastity Belt. I’m pretty sure we met in 2014 at a record store in Seattle, then we toured together in 2015 and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Both “Different Now” and “This Time of Night” featured on Chastity Belt’s 2017 album, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, a serious and melancholic record that drew positive reviews from critics.

On Barnett’s version of “Different Now”, the rhythm becomes more upbeat without any of the mellow uncertainty of the lyricism being lost.

“I originally played it as a little folk acoustic version, then I asked Stella [Mozgawa] to program some drums and it turned into something a lot more fun,” she explains. “We tracked straight to the Tascam 388 and it was a real joy to make.”

In other Chastity Belt news, this month marks the 10th anniversary of the band’s debut album, No Regerts (not a spelling error). A special 10th anniversary vinyl pressing of the album will be released this week to mark the occasion.

