Courtney Love has revealed that she was “debilitated”, “in indescribable pain” and “almost died” as a result of a year long battle with anemia.

The former drug and alcohol addict told her fans that she was stigmatized for her past substance abuse and implied that she was misdiagnosed as a result.

“People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated , in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia( hemoglobin I had none ),” she explained in an Instagram post.

“I was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks . While in debilitating acute pain. Then I met the most empathic wise pain management dr . I’m so grateful!”

Thankfully, Love also shared that her health has recovered and has credited CDB oil for helping her deal with the physical pain of the condition.

“But I’m so good now . And on CBD oil . Which has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms . And all the pain .

“I used to scoff at cannabis / THC . And I also am no fan of the narcotic effect , hate weed feeling.

“This isn’t that . It’s wo man and nature supporting us . It’s magic . But gods own CBD is a miracle,” she said in the post.

CBD oil is a chemical compound derived from the cannabis plant that only because legal to purchase over the counter in Australia last month. The oil is commonly used to treat anxiety, sleep issues, post-traumatic stress disorder’s and physical pain. While it comes from the cannabis plant, unlike marijuana and THC, CBD doesn’t have psychoactive effects.

In her post Love thanked Woody Harrelson for encouraging her to try CBD oil.

“Thank you @woodyharrelson for back in the day showing me that chipping from popular mechanics in 59? “the 67 uses of hemp” You were right!”

Love also assures fans that despite using the oil to treat the pain she experienced related to anemia, she’s still 100% sober from illicit substances.

“I’m still 100 percent sober by the way . Page 133 of the big book if you have questions,” she says referring to her memoir, Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love.

Love isn’t the first musician to foray into the world of CBD oil, Post Malone has not only advocated the benefits of the oil in the past, he also released a line of cannabis products – some which include CBD oil – called Shaboink.