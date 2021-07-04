Courtney Love delivered an acoustic performance of Britney Spears’ 2000 Oops!… I Did It Again single ‘Lucky’ as part of her ongoing Saturday cover series.

The cover arrived hours after Jia Tolentino and Ronan Farrows investigation into the Spears conservatorship. An article that saw Love spea to Farrow and Tolentino about her former manager, Sam Lufti, a controversial figure in the Spears narrative who Love dubbed a “street hustler.”

“An honor to speak to an honorable man,” she tweeted, in reference to Ronan Farrow. “Speak again soon.”

Love has been a vocal supporter of Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

“Someone asked me what song I was going to cover next. I don’t have a guitar player handy, so yeah,” Love said during the performance. “It’s written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people — gentleman — and it’s got like B-sharp 7th. I don’t know that shit. OK, let’s just try it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove)

Love made headlines last week after taking to Instagram to call out teen pop darling Olivia Rodrigo on her prom-themed album shoot.

Love shared a side-by-side comparison between Rodrigo’s promotional image for her Sour Prom tour and the album artwork for Hole’s 1994 opus, Live Through This. “Spot the difference! #twinning,” she wrote.

Olivia Rodrigo responded to the post on Instagram, writing, “Love u and live through this sooooo much,” to which Love responded, “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

Love continued to express her frustration with the situation over on Facebook, where she responded to fans in the comment section.

‘I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd [sic] note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see,” she wrote.

“My cover was my original idea. A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire? I don’t know. Anyway. Disney? Yes, it’s rude .”

“Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. And he really I’m very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb-throwing. This person’s music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude And I [have] every right to stick up for my work.”