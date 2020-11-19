It’s been 22 years since Hole played a full show together, but punk icon Courtney Love isn’t ruling out a reunion.

Love recently sat down with NME to discuss moving to London, working on new solo music, and a potential future Hole reunion.

When asked if there was ever a chance of the band getting back together for a reunion, Love revealed that it’s certainly on the cards, and she’s been taking guitar lessons in preparation.

“Before I came back I actually had Melissa and Patty come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio,” she revealed. “We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all. It’s something I’d love to do and been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”

Last year, Courtney Love moved from Los Angeles to London to work on new solo material and finish her long-awaited memoir.

On her new solo material, Love offered, “It’s early days and I’ve recorded several new songs whilst I’ve been in London.”

She continued, “I’ve also taken this time to enjoy rediscovering really good songwriters like Aimee Mann who’s from LA but went to Juliard and is a genius and overlooked. Frances [Bean] sends me playlists, which are fantastic and full of artists that I hadn’t come across before too.

“I also feel like the luckiest motherfucker in the history of rock and roll because finally after 26 years myself and my family have an honest and ethical manager with great ears in Jonathan Daniel and Crush Music. We’ve been together since 2009. He started managing me in the middle of me making a self-funded album called Nobody’s Daughter, which had some really amazing songs that I’m so proud of. He’s been instrumental in working with me on the new material too.”

The Hole reunion rumour mill has been churning over the past few years. Last year, in a reflective interview with The Guardian celebrating the 25th anniversary of Live Through This, Love revealed that the band were plotting to reunite.

“We are definitely talking about it,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with honoring your past; I’ve just kind of discovered that. If you don’t, people will rewrite history and you will become an inconvenient woman.”

Further fuel was added to the reunion fire after Love shared a since-deleted photo performing with drummer Patty Schemel and bassist/back-up vocalist Melissa Auf der Maur.

Check out ‘Mono’ by Courtney Love: