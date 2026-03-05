Courtney Love has shut down speculation about a Hole reunion after initially sparking excitement among fans on social media this week.

Earlier this week, the US songwriter posted an Instagram clip featuring former bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur with the caption “so do we tell the kids about the tour” set to Hole’s “Malibu”. The post immediately triggered speculation about a potential reunion of the iconic grunge band.

However, within 48 hours, Love clarified the situation when responding to Spin magazine’s Instagram post. “No Hole reunion,” she wrote, before explaining that she and Auf der Maur are “playing some shows, new songs” instead.

Love expanded on her original Instagram post, adding: “Not a reunion baby. Me and @xmadmx touring new songs”.

The original Hole lineup called it quits in 2002 following The Beautiful Monsters Tour, which they co-headlined with Marilyn Manson. Love attempted to revive Hole between 2009 and 2012 with a different lineup, but the reformation proved short-lived.

Love has previously dismissed speculation about a Hole reunion, telling Vogue in a 2021 interview: “No. Absolutely not. And you guys have gotta get over it.

“Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page. And I’m so honoured to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

In November 2020, Love told NME that she wasn’t against the idea of getting the group back together, saying she had been taking guitar lessons in preparation.

“Before I came back I actually had Melissa and Patty come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio,” she revealed.

Auf der Maur is currently preparing to release her memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A 90s Rock Memoir, set for release on 17th March, which chronicles her journey from Montreal through her tenure with both Hole and Smashing Pumpkins.

Meanwhile, the recent Sundance premiere of Antiheroine, a documentary exploring Love’s life and career, has renewed interest in her artistic legacy.