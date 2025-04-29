Folk rock legends Cowboy Junkies have announced a four-stop tour of New Zealand to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The tour will see the Canadian quartet touch down in New Zealand for the first time in more than two decades and promises to feature hits from their 1988 multi-platinum album, The Trinity Session, through to their latest album, Such Ferocious Beauty, in 2023.

Kicking off on November 4th at the Town Hall in Auckland, Cowboy Junkies will then head to the Opera House in Wellington on November 6th, the Regent Theatre in Palmerston North on November 7th, and Christchurch on November 9th.

They will then cross the ditch for six shows across Australia’s East Coast between November 11th-23rd.

Having formed in Toronto in 1985, siblings Margo, Michael and Peter Timmins and Michael’s lifelong friend Alan Anton have gone on to release 29 albums without breaking up or taking a hiatus.

“It’s that intimacy and understanding of what each one of us brings to the table,” says Michael.

“The expectations and responsibilities of our roles are a big part of the band’s ethos. We’re still amazed that we’re doing things our way and continuing to grow the band, but the longer we are at it, the more fun it’s become. We don’t take it for granted.”

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

“We do what we do,” Margo adds, “and it feels right for all of us. After 40 years of playing together, the band and its music are more important to us than ever. The music we make brings each of us a great sense of contentment, a knowledge of place, and a sense of doing what we were meant to do.”

Cowboy Junkies’ vivid storytelling and soft folk tracks on The Trinity Session shot the band to stardom.

Tickets will be available to the general public from 1pm on Thursday, May 1st.

More information on tickets to ‘An Evening with Cowboy Junkies’ is available here.

Cowboy Junkies 2025 Australian Tour

Tuesday, November 4th

Town Hall, Auckland

Thursday, November 6th

Opera House, Wellington

Friday, November 7th

Regent Theatre, Palmerston North

Sunday, November 9th

Isaac Theatre, Christchurch

Tuesday, November 11th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 13th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, November 14th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 18th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Thursday, November 20th

Woodville Town Hall, Adelaide, SA