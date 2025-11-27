Cradle of Filth face a substantial legal challenge as six former members have filed a lawsuit against vocalist Dani Filth, the band’s associated business entities, and The Oracle Management.

As per Metal Injection, the case, filed in Arizona on September 30th and amended on November 20th, represents a significant escalation of tensions that have been brewing since August.

The plaintiffs include keyboardist and vocalist Zoe Marie Federoff, guitarist Marek “Ashok” Smerda, longtime guitarist Paul Allender, former keyboardist and vocalist Lindsay Matheson (Lindsay Schoolcraft), former guitarist Richard Shaw, and Sasha Baxter, who appeared in two of the band’s music videos. This collective action stems from what began as a mid-tour departure that quickly spiralled into public accusations and counter-accusations.

The lawsuit alleges a comprehensive range of misconduct spanning financial and professional grievances. Central to the claims is the unauthorised commercial use of the plaintiffs’ likenesses, with several former members stating they never signed agreements permitting Cradle of Filth or its management to profit from their names, images, or recorded contributions. The band allegedly continued generating revenue from this material without providing compensation to the original contributors.

Financial allegations extend beyond image rights to include unpaid royalties for both live performances and recorded works. The plaintiffs cite withheld financial accounting related to merchandise sales, recordings, publishing agreements, and paid fan events. Matheson’s case includes specific claims regarding the misuse of her copyrighted sigils, while Baxter seeks compensation for her appearances in the band’s music videos and involvement in meet-and-greet events.

The lawsuit also addresses more personal grievances tied to Federoff and Smerda’s dramatic exit in August. Beyond the alleged disparaging statements made about the couple following their departure, the claims include the destruction of Federoff’s microphone, the non-return of her in-ear monitors, and unpaid performance fees for their final shows with the band.

These issues trace back to late August, when Federoff abruptly quit mid-tour, followed shortly by her husband Smerda. The couple took to social media with allegations of inadequate pay, a threatening work environment, and an unfair contract they refused to sign.

Dani Filth responded with his own accusations, including claims of alcohol misuse by the couple and sharing private messages. Although both parties issued statements in September suggesting a de-escalation, the underlying disputes clearly persisted.

The plaintiffs seek extensive remedies through the court system. They demand the halting and destruction of merchandise bearing their likenesses, liability for conversion of missing or damaged equipment, and both compensatory and punitive damages for financial losses and emotional distress. The lawsuit also requests coverage of all legal fees and specifically calls for a jury trial.

The collective asserts that the defendants’ actions have resulted in professional, financial, and reputational harm across multiple areas of their careers. The case encompasses years of alleged misconduct, suggesting systemic issues rather than isolated incidents.

The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit publicly, leaving the band’s position on these serious allegations unclear as the legal proceedings develop.