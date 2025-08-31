Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth has issued a comprehensive statement addressing recent accusations from former bandmates following their acrimonious departure from the extreme metal outfit.

The lengthy social media post responds to claims made by former keyboardist Zoë M. Federoff and guitarist Marek “Ashok” Šmerda regarding alleged unprofessional behaviour and inadequate compensation.

The controversy began when Federoff announced her departure from Cradle of Filth citing “personal reasons,” followed by the band’s immediate dismissal of Šmerda. Both former members subsequently aired grievances against the band’s management and working conditions, prompting Filth’s detailed rebuttal.

“I think it’s time to reveal my side of the story, now that so many accusations have been leveled at the band, our management, and me personally,” Filth wrote in his statement (as per Rolling Stone). He acknowledged the delayed response was necessary to “approach this in a level-headed manner after reflection,” whilst also noting the challenging circumstances of responding during the band’s South American tour.

The singer directly addressed claims regarding restrictive contracts, stating: “WE DO NOT prohibit our musicians from work commitments with other bands, we only ask to plan sufficiently.”

Filth’s statement ventured into personal territory, revealing private details about Federoff and Šmerda’s relationship. He cited “heavy drinking, escalating arguments, and repeated public disputes” as factors that “created a very disruptive atmosphere for everyone involved.” The frontman also referenced Federoff’s alleged threats to sue the band over image usage rights.

The statement included text message screenshots where Šmerda made unflattering comparisons between Cradle of Filth’s management and Sharon Osbourne. Filth responded firmly: “Ashok spoke out for her and went after the Royal family of heavy metal and we won’t have anybody speaking about Ozzy’s wife like this.”

Despite the internal turmoil, Cradle of Filth’s South American tour has continued without disruption. Replacement musicians quickly filled the vacant positions, allowing the band to maintain their touring schedule. Filth expressed gratitude for the support received from “the many bands, fans and fellow musicians who have proffered their support in this matter.”