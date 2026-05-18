Peter Archer, a founding member of Sydney rock band Crow, has passed away.

The band broke the news in a statement on Monday evening (May 18th), revealing that their “long-time comrade” passed away last week on May 14th.

“Our deepest sympathy and love to his family and friends,” they wrote.

“A founding Crow member, Peter’s indelible creativity was at once intuitive and adventurous.

“From the lilting frailty of ‘Paper Eyes’, to the sun-drenched lyricism of ‘Railhead’, the roaring insistence of ‘Never Said’, or the stumbling splendour of ‘Ravine’, and so many other songs, the beauty, scope and originality of Peter’s work is undeniable.

“His humour, generosity and kindness imbued everything we shared. Being alongside him in ‘white knuckle’ moments was hypnotic — think the searing dirge of ‘Buddah Salute’, or the rumbling coda of ‘Rabbits’. Without end.”

The statement concluded: “Peter, we will carry the torch of your unique legacy, always. Buoyed by the one desire to see you again.”

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Archer’s passing follows Crow’s recent announcement of their first album in over 15 years, Hold Sway, which they promoted with lead single “You Can’t Turn Away” in March. Listen below.

“Skyline”, the album’s second single and video, is set to be released as originally planned this week on Thursday, May 21st. “Skyline” was written and sung by Archer.

Crow released a trio of well-received albums in the ’90s — My Kind of Pain (1993), Li-lo-ing (1995), and Play with Love (1998) — with Juice Magazine once hailing them in the early ’90s as “the best band in Australia since The Birthday Party.”

It was their debut album that really drew attention, with My Kind of Pain helping Crow book guest slots for the likes of Nirvana, Pavement, Nick Cave, and You Am I.

Their most recent album, Arcane, was released in 2010.

As they geared up for their comeback album, Crow had returned to the live music circuit, playing a couple of rare Melbourne shows last month.