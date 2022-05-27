Crowded House has added seven new shows to their October and November Dreamers Are Waiting Australian Tour 2022, including one at A Day On The Green.

They will play at the popular wine and music festival alongside The Teskey Brothers and The Waifs on Saturday, November 5th.

The forthcoming tour will only be the band’s third Australian tour in Europe, and follows on from a successful run of shows in frontman Neil Finn’s native New Zealand earlier this year.

The tour is a rather long-awaited affair for local fans of the band. Having last played Australian shows by way of a multi-night residency at the Sydney Opera House in 2016, Crowded House announced the release of their Dreamers Are Waiting album back in February last year, though left local fans to continue dreaming of tour dates until now.

Tickets to Crowded House’s upcoming Australian tour are on sale Friday 3rd of June 2022. Full details for the tour are available below.

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting Tour 2022

Tickets on sale Friday 3rd June at 2.00pm local time from Ticketmaster

Saturday, 29th October

Darwin Convention Centre

Tuesday, 1st November

Cairns Convention Centre

Thursday, 3rd November

Townsville Entertainment Centre

Saturday, 5th November

Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton (with The Teskey Brothers and The Waifs)

Tuesday, 8th November

Win Sports & Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Wednesday, 9th November

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 11th November

Stage 88, Canberra

Saturday, 12th November

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley (with Boy & Bear and The Waifs)

Tuesday, 15th November

Tamworth Entertainment Centre

Thursday, 17th November

Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart

Saturday, 19th November

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong (with Angus & Julia Stone and The Waifs)

Friday, 25th November

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Saturday, 26th November

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Sunday, 27th November

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth