Crowded House has added seven new shows to their October and November Dreamers Are Waiting Australian Tour 2022, including one at A Day On The Green.
They will play at the popular wine and music festival alongside The Teskey Brothers and The Waifs on Saturday, November 5th.
The forthcoming tour will only be the band’s third Australian tour in Europe, and follows on from a successful run of shows in frontman Neil Finn’s native New Zealand earlier this year.
The tour is a rather long-awaited affair for local fans of the band. Having last played Australian shows by way of a multi-night residency at the Sydney Opera House in 2016, Crowded House announced the release of their Dreamers Are Waiting album back in February last year, though left local fans to continue dreaming of tour dates until now.
Tickets to Crowded House’s upcoming Australian tour are on sale Friday 3rd of June 2022. Full details for the tour are available below.
Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting Tour 2022
Saturday, 29th October
Darwin Convention Centre
Tuesday, 1st November
Cairns Convention Centre
Thursday, 3rd November
Townsville Entertainment Centre
Saturday, 5th November
Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton (with The Teskey Brothers and The Waifs)
Tuesday, 8th November
Win Sports & Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Wednesday, 9th November
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
Friday, 11th November
Stage 88, Canberra
Saturday, 12th November
Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley (with Boy & Bear and The Waifs)
Tuesday, 15th November
Tamworth Entertainment Centre
Thursday, 17th November
Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart
Saturday, 19th November
Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong (with Angus & Julia Stone and The Waifs)
Friday, 25th November
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth
Saturday, 26th November
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth
Sunday, 27th November
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth