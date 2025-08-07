Crowded House’s return to touring in 2025 will focus on smaller gigs in intimate venues, and another has been added to the lineup.

Earlier in the year, the beloved band announced their latest tour, doing away with massive crowds and scaled-up shows for an intimate gig series set to showcase Crowded House “ as you’ve never seen them — up close, personal, and unforgettable.”

Ticket presales ran earlier in the week, and following insatiable demand from fans, the band has announced an additional show in Sydney on October 23rd. Presented by Live Nation and Triple M, the tour kicks off in Cairns on October 8th, before rolling through Townsville, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Byron Bay, and Hobart.

It’s a tightly curated run of now eight dates around their Red Hot Summer Tour run, playing venues that put connection over capacity. Expect the hits, the harmonies, and the kind of moments that only happen when one of Australia’s most iconic bands plays to a roomful of true believers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2pm on Friday, August 8th. Eligible CommBank Yello customers with a Mastercard have early access to tickets and preferred seating. Full ticketing details and VIP packages are available via livenation.com.au.

Crowded House have spent nearly four decades crafting one of the most beloved catalogues in Antipodean music. With over 15 million records sold worldwide, the band’s accolades include a Brit Award, 13 ARIA Awards, three Aotearoa Music Awards, and an MTV VMA. Their influence spans generations and continents, and their songs like “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and “Something So Strong” have become modern standards.

Whether you’ve seen them on the biggest stages or it’s your first time, these shows promise a fresh perspective on one of the country’s most enduring acts. With rooms that put fans within arm’s reach, it’s a chance to rediscover the music in a whole new light.

Crowded House ‘Pop Up Shows’ Australia Tour

Presented by Live Nation and Triple M

General public tickets on sale Friday, August 8th at 2pm

More info: livenation.com.au

Wednesday, October 8th

Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns

Thursday, October 9th

Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Tuesday, October 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday, October 22nd

State Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, October 23rd (NEW SHOW)

State Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, October 29th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tuesday, November 18th

The Green Room, Byron Bay

Wednesday, November 26th

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart