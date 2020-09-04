Melbourne bubblegum-punk duo, Cry Club has announced the details for their debut album, God I’m Such A Mess.

And today, Friday, September 4th they will release their newest single ‘Nine Of Swords’.

The band spoke to Pilerats, who premiered the track about their latest single. “(The song) is about overcoming your personal anxieties and moving past the unhealthy coping mechanisms you’ve created.”

“Astrology, tarot cards and crystals aren’t going to replace working on bettering yourself, you’ll just continue to draw the Nine of Swords,” they said.

Accompanying ‘Nine Of Swords’ in the debut album will also be previously released tracks, ‘DFTM’, ‘Two Hearts’, ‘Robert Smith’ and ‘Obvious’.

The band released their debut single ‘Walk Away’ on July 3rd in 2018 and have continued to build on their success from then on.

God I’m Such A Mess will be released Friday, November 13th and after over two years of hype it is sure to be a fantastic album. You can pre-order vinyl and merch here.

Tracklist:

1. DFTM

2. One Step

3. Don’t Go

4. Obvious

5. Wish

6. Lighters

7. Quit

8. Vertigo

9. Nine of Swords

10. Dissolve

11. Robert Smith

12. Two Hearts

Check out the artwork God I’m Such A Mess on the Cry Club Twitter account: