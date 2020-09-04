Melbourne bubblegum-punk duo, Cry Club has announced the details for their debut album, God I’m Such A Mess.
And today, Friday, September 4th they will release their newest single ‘Nine Of Swords’.
The band spoke to Pilerats, who premiered the track about their latest single. “(The song) is about overcoming your personal anxieties and moving past the unhealthy coping mechanisms you’ve created.”
“Astrology, tarot cards and crystals aren’t going to replace working on bettering yourself, you’ll just continue to draw the Nine of Swords,” they said.
Accompanying ‘Nine Of Swords’ in the debut album will also be previously released tracks, ‘DFTM’, ‘Two Hearts’, ‘Robert Smith’ and ‘Obvious’.
The band released their debut single ‘Walk Away’ on July 3rd in 2018 and have continued to build on their success from then on.
God I’m Such A Mess will be released Friday, November 13th and after over two years of hype it is sure to be a fantastic album. You can pre-order vinyl and merch here.
Tracklist:
1. DFTM
2. One Step
3. Don’t Go
4. Obvious
5. Wish
6. Lighters
7. Quit
8. Vertigo
9. Nine of Swords
10. Dissolve
11. Robert Smith
12. Two Hearts
Check out the artwork God I’m Such A Mess on the Cry Club Twitter account:
“God I’m Such a Mess” – OUR DEBUT ALBUM COMING OUT NOVEMBER 13
🎛️ by @jpnswllppr
📸 by @GiuliaMcGiulia
PREORDER VINYL AND MERCH HERE:https://t.co/yT9ZQNafb1 pic.twitter.com/c2hX4Xu0Pm
— ⚔️STREAM NINE OF SWORDS⚔️ (@cry_club) September 3, 2020