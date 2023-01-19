Cub Sport have announced their wonderfully-titled fifth studio album, Jesus At The Gay Bar.

It’s the highly-anticipated follow-up to the beloved Brisbane band’s well-received 2020 album, Like Nirvana, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Jesus At The Gay Bar comes accompanied by a new single, ‘Keep Me Safe’, following last year’s ‘Always Got The Love’ and ‘Replay’.

It’s a song that runs the gamut of dance music, from slinking ambience to speeding synths to euphoric house. There’s also a slight melancholia to the yearning vocals, and as Tim Nelson notes, the song has a serious meaning behind it. “I wrote ‘Keep Me Safe’ about a euphoric but complicated time,” he explains.

“Shedding some light on it now feels like I’m validating my younger self and celebrating the magic in something I was so ashamed of at the time.”

The accompanying music video adds more context, hazily capturing the story of Nelson and bandmate Sam Netterfield’s romantic relationship.

Filmmaker Adam Munnings and DOP Jack Birtles create a world of seclusion for Nelson and Netterfield’s love to blossom, symbolising the pair’s queer independence (watch below).

Jesus At The Gay Bar is due for release on Friday, April 7th, and can be pre-ordered here. As per the confirmed tracklist, the new album contains collaborations with two stellar artists in Shamir and Mallrat.

And the band’s album announcement has already provoked a happy reaction from other artists on social media, including Sycco, Bec Sandridge, and the aforementioned Mallrat.

Cub Sport’s ‘Keep Me Safe’ is out now.

Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar Tracklist:

‘Always Got The Love’ ‘Replay’ ‘High For The Summer’ (ft. Shamir) ‘Keep Me Safe’ ‘Zoom’ ‘Songs About It’ ‘Beg U’ ‘Hold’ ‘Yaya’ (ft. Mallrat) ‘Magic In U’

Check out ‘Keep Me Safe’ by Cub Sport: