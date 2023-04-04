Cub Sport have announced a national headline tour.

Beginning in Adelaide on August 18th, the band will then head to Perth, Sydney, Cairns, Brisbane, and Melbourne throughout the rest of August and September (see full dates below).

It will be Cub Sport’s biggest tour of their home country to date. The tour announcement comes just a handful of days before the release of the band’s eagerly-anticipated fifth studio album, Jesus At The Gay Bar, which is set for release this Friday, April 7th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Jesus At The Gay Bar is the highly-anticipated follow-up to their well-received 2020 album, Like Nirvana, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart. The band’s upcoming fifth studio album contains singles such as “Always Got The Love”, “Keep Me Safe” and “Replay”, and also features guest spots from Mallrat and Shamir.

“In the context of the Cub Sport discography, Jesus At The Gay Bar is the party album,” singer Tim Nelson recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It has the heart and emotion that’s been the connecting thread through every era of Cub Sport but there’s a new energy in this album… it feels energising and uplifting.

“I feel like the whole Cub Sport discography has been all different chapters of the same story and this feels like the natural continuation of that. Our albums have felt like somewhat of a healing journey, and Jesus At The Gay Bar feels like the celebration on the other side of that.”

Cub Sport also recently shared another new single, “Songs About It”, a euphoric slice of electropop which you can listen to below.

Cub Sport 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by triple j

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 4th (10am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, April 6th (9am AEST)

Tickets available via cubsport.com

Friday, August 18th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, August 19th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, August 24th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, August 31st

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, September 2nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, September 8th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC